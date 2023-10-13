Pappy Kojo is mad, we will beat him - Keche threatens

Musician, Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe popularly known in showbiz as ‘Keche’ have threatened to beat up colleague musician, John Gaise aka Pappy Kojo.

Pappy Kojo has consistently been a thorn in the flesh of Keche, taking swipes at them at every turn.



His latest was describing the duo as being worth 40 cedis and a kalyppo for bookings.



This seems to have angered the Ghanaian musicians, as in a reaction on Kumasi-based Pure FM on the popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, Keche vehemently remarked that they will physically assault Pappy Kojo anywhere they spot him.



“He’s a madman. A very mad one. We will beat him up on any day. He should try us.



"I do not want to hear his name but he should dare us and see. We will beat him. He’s a very madman.”



“You, Yvonne Nelson made you, yet when he had a misunderstanding with a colleague, you are the one insulting her and playing her diss song on your shows. Are you okay?…

"He’s a mad man and I will beat him. I will break his mouth anywhere I see him. He’s a criminal,” Keche told the host, Hammer Nti.



Keche (often called The Skill Team) is a Ghanaian duo formed in 2004. The duo rose to fame with their debut album ‘Pressure’ in 2008.



Keche has multiple nominations under their belt with their song ‘Sokode’ having topped several music charts across the African continent.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



