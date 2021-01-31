Pappy Kojo releases his silhouette precursor, hints of a video soon

Musician Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper Jason Gaisie popularly known as Pappy Kojo has announced his intention to join the viral silhouette Tiktok challenge.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, the “Green Means Go” rapper told fans to watch out for him as he prepares to drop his silhouette video.



He said he has been seeing videos of the challenge all over the place with cute ladies participating but he doesn’t know if he is qualified to participate.



Admitting his low grasp on the ins and outs of the video-sharing app Tiktok, the rapper also acknowledged the fact that it’s not too late to learn anything. Pappy is taking his TikTok lessons and will soon be back.

The Fante Van Damme as he is known by some said as soon as he masters how to use the app, his silhouette video will be out. Watch out for Pappy!



