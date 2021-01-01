‘Paradise’: Izzik’s new single is the best way to kickstart your 2021

The groovy romantic sing-along captures the promises made by a lover

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

It is the New Year and there are some exciting vibes to start off the year. Having closed out 2020 with his Hip-Hop slow-burner, ‘Trynna’, Bunna Empire’s hot boy, Izzik sets 2021 in high motion with an Afrobeat single ‘Paradise’ which talks about showing love and giving paradise on earth to that special somebody.

The groovy romantic sing-along captures the promises made by a lover to give his special someone paradise on earth and it is the perfect message to set the tone for this year given the ‘’hell’’ most people endured in 2020.



The song features lyrics ‘’Girl na paradise for you na paradise for you’’ echoing repeatedly by Izzik to reinforce his commitment to creating a world that both himself and his lover would enjoy. The smooth lyrics are complemented by the signature slow drums in Afrobeat classics.

‘Paradise’ is a song the ladies will certainly vibe and wine to. Share it with your girlfriend today before someone does. Listen here: https://distroplug.ffm.to/paradise

