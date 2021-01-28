ParkNWatch returns with ‘Good Day Monster’

HypeFlix Drive-in #ParkNWatch

After a temporal break for the Christmas festivities, your popular Drive-in Theatre – HypeFlix Drive-in #ParkNWatch – is back with a delicious menu, offering classic Ghanaian dishes like hot night waakye, crispy yam chips, chicken wings and Kelewele and mysterious cocktails powered by Good Day Energy Drink.

The Good Day Monster is one such mysterious cocktail, you would love it!



Good Day Energy drink, the latest energy drink on the Ghanaian market is produced and distributed by Ocean Merchants Ltd and has a distinctively unique taste apart from other energy drinks on the market.



To guarantee a hyped experience, there will be many giveaways including free cocktails and popcorn when you purchase your tickets at least three days prior to the day of the event* (T&Cs apply)



#ParkNWatch, the ultimate outdoor movie screening experience in Accra returns Friday, January 29, 2021 with its first showing.



This year, Hype.UP has added private viewing sessions to its offerings. You can now book the venue exclusively for you and your friends only with a minimum of 10 cars (20 people)

Last year, ParkNWatch was restricted to Saturdays, but to make it more flexible for the working class, Hype.UP – the owners of ParkNWatch – have introduced the first and last Friday night of every month at the Ghana Club.



At ParkNWatch, you get to enjoy quality time from the comfort of your car which is also in line with COVID-19 protocols.



Call 055-758-7624 or visit www.http://www.hypeup.biz/ and make a booking. Limited spaces available!



This event is powered by Hype.UP, sponsored by Electroland Ghana Limited with support from Caution Cocktails, Good Day Energy Drink, Citi TV, Citi FM, Waakye Yiri and 57 Open-air Cinema.