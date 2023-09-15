Parliament played the game so silly - Blakk Rasta on Adwoa Safo's vetting

MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Ghanaian Reggae musician and radio show host, Blakk Rasta, is claiming that Ghana is paying the price for a rushed vetting process of the former gender minister and Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Speaking on his radio show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta, citing her vetting for the ministerial position, claimed that her vetting was rushed and she was swiftly approved for the role. He criticised parliament’s lackadaisical approach to the vetting process, stating that the country is paying for a rushed vetting.



“Do we all remember when she was vetted for Gender minister? The parliament played the game so silly. You know what the parliament of Ghana did? “Oh, she has a baby. And for that matter let us rush the vetting”. Can you believe that they rushed the vetting?



“When some people were vetted for several days, she was vetted for just a few minutes. All because she had a baby at home. Ghana must pay the price for a rushed vetting. She came there amidst jokes and laughter. They asked her questions that were not serious enough and asked her to go and endorsed her to be a minister of state,” he claimed.



Sarah Adwoa Safo came under intense criticism after she was declared absent from parliament without permission after 15 days. All efforts to reach her proved futile and she went on to ignore her parliamentary and government duties for 9 months.

A situation that led to her dismissal from her position as gender minister and calls for her removal as MP.



However, upon her return to the country, Sarah Adwoa Safo expressed her interest in running for parliament again and also issued an apology to the NPP party and her constituents for her behaviour.





