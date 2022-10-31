0
Menu
Entertainment

Parliament should be abolished - Bullgod

BULLDOG PINK2.png Artiste manager, Bullgod

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bullgod has called for the Parliament of Ghana to be abolished while tackling the current economic hardship.

Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, the artiste manager said he believes the country can operate without state representatives.

“I have said this, and I’m saying it here again. Especially parliament, that institution should be abolished. Trust me. Go and check the duties of parliament. We need to read some more.

“I don't have all the answers. I am pushing for an agenda. I am sure that if we sat through it, we will find a solution. Parliament is a house of representatives, right?” he asked.

He also added that there are constituencies in Ghana that are run without state representatives, yet are doing very well.

On April 2022, GhanaWeb published an article about the Guan District, made up of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region, that has no state representative in parliament.

According to Bullgod, all constituencies in the country can function without representation in parliament.

“They represent their constituents, right? Do you know that there is a constituency that as we speak now, doesn't have representation in parliament? Do you know that?

“Are they not functioning? It is a testimony to tell you that that institution has nothing to do with the work and the mandate. They are not sticking to the mandate. There is a constituency running without a representative. All other constituencies can run without.

“Truly and truly it is the DCEs or MCEs or whatever that you want to call them that are supposed to do the work right? Parliament is just a conduit, Parliament is supposed to check the executive and make sure..and what are they doing?” he added.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official