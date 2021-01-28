‘Party Gbee’ was inspired by teamwork – Krymi

Musician Krymi

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Musician Krymi has revealed the inspiration behind his new song “Party Gbee”.

According to the “Dede” hitmaker, his manager suggested “Party Gbee” chorus with King Magaa writing the song for him.



Speaking on Let’s Talk Show with Doreen Avio on JoyNews, Krymi said the song was inspired by the togetherness he has with his team members.



“My Manager lucky brought the chorus “Party Gbee” but the song was written by King Magaa. We were all in the studio with the song and I think the inspiration came from that togetherness we had to put up the song.”

Krymi also admitted being a party freak after the release of the song even though the song is not a reflection of his life.



”I have now turned into a “Party Gbee” throughout the weekend and the festive season, I partied hard, in fact, I will not lie to you. I had the opportunity to be at D Black’s club Onyx and so many clubs and pubs and they received me so well that I had so much fun.” He recounted.



As the title suggests, the track is a club banger that sees the "Toffee" singer doing something he has not been seen doing when it comes to music.

