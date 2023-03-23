Party flyers were a social experiment – Edem as he rebukes partisanship, fan apathy

Award winning Ghanaian musician, Edem

Ghanaian musician, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem, has stated that he was only conducting a social experiment when he shared flyers indicating that he was venturing into politics.

According to the VRMG boss, he sought to admonish partisanship and fan apathy with such posts.



Earlier on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Edem shared a flyer with the official colours and logo of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), hinting at offering details at 4 PM on Wednesday.



Wednesday morning, he shared another flyer with the official colours and logo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his image again, prompting bemusement.



At 4:38 PM Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, the 'Nyedzilo' hitmaker explained the flyers.



"Social experiment!!!" he captioned a picture of him laughing, head thrown backwards, the official colours and logos of the NDC and NPP behind him.



On his image was the inscription: "Edem Goget'em. I love you Ghana.#NoVex."

He proceeded to ask four questions: "1. Are Ghanaians tolerant of divergent views in politics, and do media houses verify facts on information gotten before making it news?



"2. Are people excited to see more young people take up political positions?



"3. How do individuals of diff[erent] political parties react towards each other? Do people’s political views influence their attitudes, behaviours, & decision-making?



"4. Does intolerance, bias, & prejudice affect individuals and their interactions with others who have different political views?"



In the three-part tweet, he concluded with a "Fun opinion!!



"Followers of both parties [NDC & NPP] should use the same energy to support creatives on social media and both parties are invited to #Edemfest23 [dancing emoji].

"I need same energy for my upcoming songs [smile emoji]," he said. "Those [who] unfollow[ed] me on party line, abeg follow [me] back [laughing emoji]."



"I love you all [Ghana flag emojis]," he concluded.



He, however, seized the moment to announce his impending annual event 'Edemfest' which has been scheduled for November 2023.



