Pascal Aka sounds proud and arrogant – Vicky Zugah hits back

Actress Vicky Zugah and Pascal Aka

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah has reacted to Pascal Aka’s observation about the movie industry.

The renowned director in an earlier publication made by Zionfelix.net described the Ghanaian movie industry as dead, terrible, and ridiculously bad.



He was shocked about how people are doing anything to fix the depreciating movie industry.



Reacting to his comment in a post on Zionfelix.net’s Instagram page, Vicky Zugah agreed with him to some extent.

She, however, added that Pascal sounded proud and arrogant.



Vicky replied: “True to an extent but he sounds proud and arrogant to me. For instance, the Ghanaian films that were nominated at the Golden Movie Awards last year were produced, directed, and acted by Ghanaians right? At least give some credit to the few moviemakers who are still doing their best to produce content.”



