Pastor David Arku to release new song titled 'Enuonyam Hen' on March 1

Cover photo of Pastor David Arku's new single

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Gospel Singer, songwriter and performer Pastor David Arku is set to release new song titled 'Enuonyam Hen' which literally means 'glorious king'.

The hottest Pentecostal song from the camp of CYFM Production and produced by award-winning music producer Jake Beatz will take over the airwaves during this Easter celebration.



Ps David Arku features budding and gifted gospel worshipper Adomba Kwabe in the new song which will be released on March 1st, 2021.



'Enuonyam Hen' adds up to songs like 'Osabarima' amongst several features from Ps David Arku which have been among the greatest gospel hits majorly in the Western Region.

Ps Arku has been able to carve a niche for himself as one of the best gospel artistes in Ghana and very well known for churning out great songs.



He has been touted by many as the next big act to fill in the shoes of legendary Pastor Joe Beechem.

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor