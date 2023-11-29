Entertainment

1

Pastor Joe Beechem honoured at Western Gospel Awards

Pastor Joe Beecham Honoured112098 Joe Beechem receiving a citation at the event

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: Kofi Duah, contributor

Prolific GH, organisers of the annual Western Gospel Awards have successfully held the third edition of the awards at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Takoradi on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In all, over 22 categories were won by industry players in the gospel fraternity. Ps. Joe Beechem was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award whereas Rev. Alexander Botchway was honoured with Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Gospel Industry. Akesse Brempong was also honoured as the Contemporary/Urban Gospel Artiste of the Decade.

Renowned Gospel Musician, SK Frimpong for the second time emerged as the Artiste of the Year at the third edition of Western Gospel Awards (WGA) as it's recalled he won the prestigious award at the maiden edition. Aside from winning the Artiste of the Year, Minister SK also won the Male Gospel Artiste of the Year award.

The well-attended event witnessed outstanding ministration and performances from Gospel artistes from the Western Region and guest artistes, Perez Muzik and Akesse Brempong.

Below is the full list of winners at the 3rd edition of Western Gospel Awards:

Western Gospel Artiste of the Year:

Sk Frimpong

Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year:

Ps. David Arku Ft Yvonne Menz - Testimony

Western Female Vocalist of the Year:

Gracy Incoom

Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora:

Nava

Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year:

Frimpomaa

Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year:

Yvonne Menz

Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year:

Sk Frimpong

Western Male Vocalist of the Year:

J-Josh

Western Gospel Song of the Year:

Efua Black – Amazing God

Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year:

Wesleyan Symphonic Choir

Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical):

Terry String

Best Choreography / Mime Group of the Year:

Elgin Dance Ministry

Western Producer of the Year:

Bb.M

Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year:

Esi Sesewa (Spice FM)

Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year:

Osore Mmere – (Sharp FM)

Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year:

Praise Cymbals

Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year

Kofi Ayeyi

Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical):

Nanakay - (Thechurchgh.Com)

Western Best Lyrical Content of the Year (Technical):

Worship Unlimited – Yeshua

Western Songwriter of the Year:

Isaac K Dentu - Wo Nsam

Western Gospel Music Video of the Year:

Mabel Love - Faithful

Best Sound Engineer of the Decade:

Mr. Michael Boafo Aido

Best Gospel TV Station / Channel of the Year:

Starz TV

Western Industry Honor:

Evang. Mrs. Ernestina Koney

Western Industry Honor:

Rev.Dr. Paul Henry Dsane

Contemporary / Urban Gospel Artiste of the Decade:

Akesse Brempong

Lifetime Achievement Award

Pastor Joe Beecham

Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry:

Rev.Alexander Botchway

