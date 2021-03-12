Pastor Manukure to launch maiden album on March 21

Pastor Lawrence Kwame Osei Manukure

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

World-renowned preacher and founder of Jabez Prayer Network, Pastor Lawrence Kwame Osei Manukure is set to launch his maiden gospel album dubbed ‘Woye Mame’.

The album, which means ‘He is good to me’ features multiple award-winning artists including elder Mireku, Celestine Donkor and Uncle Ato among others.



The grande event is slated for March 21 at 'My father's house' in Dansoman, Sahara, Accra.



Making the revelation in an interview recently, Pastor Manukure said the title of the album which comprises of songs including praise and worship medleys was chosen as a result of how good God had been to him throughout the changing scenes of his life.



He stated that without the unending mercies and grace of God almighty, he would not have been able to succeed in life, especially on the field of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world.



“It was during some days of fasting and prayers with my church in January last year that the Lord directed to put this together and also feature elder Mireku on this album.



I will forever remain grateful to him for his love towards me and my household. Indeed, ‘woye mame’, he added.

According to him, music was his talent, adding that he practically got sick when he went days without singing to glorify the name of the Lord.



He also revealed that he used his ten years experience on radio to learn the rudiments of radio broadcasting and all there was to know, adding that there was virtue in patience.



Pastor Manukure, who is also the resident pastor of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International and the resident pastor, Oman Fm started singing from age 14 in his church choir.



The then pastor of the church, Bishop Owusu Ansah realised his talent and calling and decided to mentor him.



He has since sung and preached on both local and international platforms with different prominent and multiple award winning gospel musicians.



Pastor Manukure is married to Mrs Doreen Ofori Manukure with whom he has three children namely Nahan Akua Akyede, Owusua Manukure and Maame Akua Akyaa Aseda Manukurem a child model, popularly known as Akua Aseda.

