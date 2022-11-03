4
Menu
Entertainment

Pastor gives update on Davido and Chioma’s well-being

Davido And Chioma Ll Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega has disclosed that bereaved couple, Davido and Chioma are steadily recovering by the day.

According to the pastor who is said to have spoken to the musician two consecutive times, he and his girlfriend Chioma, are seemingly getting stronger.

Earlier reports indicated that the two were inconsolable following the death of their only son.

Per reports from Nigeria’s Linda Ikeji blog, Davido ripped his clothes apart and almost run out of his house if not for the timely intervention of some men who were present.

It was also reported that Chioma has been extremely traumatized since the incident happened.

However, although the two who have since been reportedly camped in Davido’s father’s house are yet to issue a statement, Pastor Adegboyega took to his Instagram and wrote:

“Spoke to NO1 OBO the second time. He is getting stronger. He is rising. They are both getting stronger. Praise God.”

Read the post below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)



EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson