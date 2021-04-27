Pastors taking tithes are stealing - Common Sense Family

Avraham Ben Moshe

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Leader of the Common Sense Family (CSF), Avraham Ben Moshe, has described head pastors of various churches across the world that collect tithe from their members as people who engage in stealing.

To him, the study of the tithe guidelines reveals that it has no application whatsoever to Christians and is violated by any pastor who takes it from church members.



Speaking on the ‘Best Entertainment Show’ on Okay FM Monday morning, Avram said tithing is biblically inapplicable.



“Every pastor who collects tithe is a thief. Their numerous schools and hospitals are not free. Churches and pastors haven’t contributed anything to the development of Ghana. Telling a woman I love you is no sin, giving a woman money is not a sin but with the mindset of giving her money in return of sexual intercourse is a sin. If the churches had not built the hospitals and schools, you mean our leaders won’t have the sense to build some for us? Should it be someone who will come and build it for us?”



He added.



“The black man can’t survive without the white man’s God, without the white man’s intervention and any other thing. Is that what we are saying? We have our religion too and we don’t necessarily have to be dependent on the white man’s beliefs and things. Kwame Nkrumah told us that, the black man is capable of managing its own affairs so why the interference of foreign cultures and things.”

Prayers



He further described persons who use one or two hours of their time to pray to God as those who lack understanding about life principles and lack the adhesion to development.



According to him, prayers do not solve any issue of life but rather hard work and dedication adding that, God himself is a principled personality and expects his children to be same in line with achieving all the needed goodness on the earth.



“God doesn’t need more prayers to listen to his children. Christians that pray up to an hour have mental problems. God told his children to pray with few words to him, a Christian can pray for about 2 hours, why, are God's ears not functioning? The concept of prayer does not even make sense. The black man always thinks spirits are damaging him whiles we are lazy and careless. Prayer doesn’t change the mindset of God, everything is effort – success is everything.”