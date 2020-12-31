Patapaa and his white girlfriend's wedding invitation card pops up on social media

Patapaa and his girlfriend, Neslihan Esen

The wedding invitation of award-winning Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah famed as Patapaa and his lovely girlfriend whom we know as Liha Miller has surfaced online.

In the said invitation card, the wedding is set to take place on January 2, 2021, inside Cedi Lounge And Kitchen located in Agona Swedru in the Central region.



Earlier, Patapaa and his pretty girlfriend known in real life as Neslihan Esen were spotted in a video announcing their upcoming wedding.



Many people took the marriage announcement as a joke but the wedding invitation card has proven that the couple is indeed serious.

Congratulations in advance to Patapaa and Neslihan for marking the first celebrity wedding of 2021.



Find below a photo of Patapaa's wedding invitation card



