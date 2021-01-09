Patapaa and wife escape death, manager speaks on the cause of accident

Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa real name Justice Amoah and his wife, Liha Miller have survived in an accident which occurred earlier at Swedru.

In a post sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Liha Miller now Mrs Amoah announced via her Instagram handle that, herself and the husband, Patapaa had a car accident.



She added, "Thank you, God, we are still alive. It wasn't our time yet, but I am still in shock."



Speaking to Sammy Kay on phone, the manager of Patapaa confirmed there was an accident but nobody was hurt.





