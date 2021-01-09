Patapaa and wife escape death, manager speaks on the cause of accident

Sat, 9 Jan 2021 Source: Sammy Kay Media
Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa real name Justice Amoah and his wife, Liha Miller have survived in an accident which occurred earlier at Swedru.
In a post sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Liha Miller now Mrs Amoah announced via her Instagram handle that, herself and the husband, Patapaa had a car accident.
She added, "Thank you, God, we are still alive. It wasn't our time yet, but I am still in shock."
Speaking to Sammy Kay on phone, the manager of Patapaa confirmed there was an accident but nobody was hurt.
