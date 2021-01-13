Patapaa committed no crime marrying a white woman – Prophet Kumchacha

Patapaa and his wife

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei, well known as Prophet Kumchacha has disclosed that Patapaa hasn’t committed any crime by marrying a white woman.

Speaking on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Prophet Kumchacha said he’ll support Patapaa and his wife Liha Miller in prayers to ensure that their marriage becomes successful.



“We will support him with prayers so that his marriage will last, he has not made any mistake by marrying a foreigner or a white woman,” he said on Kastle FM.



Prophet Kumchacha, however, insists that Patapaa is not the first Ghanaian to marry a white woman but he’s lucky to have married a lady of his choice.

He added: “Patapaa is not the first Ghanaian to marry a white woman. We have a lot of Ghanaians who have done same. We have a lot of Ghanaians who have also married ladies from Nigeria, Togo, Abidjan.



"I know a lot of Ghanaians whose wives are from Europe so it’s not Patapaa alone. So he’s lucky to have also married the lady of his choice,” he concluded.