Patapaa not perturbed about being considered a comedian

Singer, Patapaa

Popular Ghanaian musician, Patapaa Amisty has said he is not worried when he is considered a comedian in the music industry.

The "One Corner" hitmaker is noted for his comical songs and one of the best crooners of tongues music.



According to Patapaa, he was not bothered by the comedian tag, because comedy was part of the music craft and remains poised in entertaining his fans.



"For me, I see myself as a full package entertainer. Comedy and music is part of the entertainment so using comedy to entertain my fans through doing music has been my dream which I am still pursuing."



"I consider myself a versatile act and I don't do a one-way style of music as perceived by many," Patapaa said in an interview.

When asked about his current health condition, Patapaa said, “I’m doing very well after suffering an acute illness."



"I am grateful to all who supported me through prayers and they should expect something big in the coming month," he stated.



Patapaa is currently promoting his latest single "My Lady" featuring internet sensation, AY Poyoo.

