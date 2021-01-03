Patapaa reveals why he chose a German lady over the many Ghanaian women

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa gave a funny answer to a media personality who asked him to explain why he snubbed Ghanaian women to wed a white woman.
Responding to this question from the interviewer, Patapaa said all "vaginas are the same" so no one should make a fuss about his marriage to a foreigner.
He added that his marriage to Liha Miller was more of a choice than a race factor.
Photos and videos of the traditional and white marriage ceremony between Justice Amoah aka Patapaa and German girlfriend Liha Miller surfaced online on January 2, 2020.
The two have been dating for some time since Patapaa became a household name in the mainstream showbiz industry.
Watch the video of his reply as to why he married a German woman for a wife:
