Patience Nyarko reveals what gospel musicians go through in marriage

Ghanaian Gospel Act, Patience Nyarko has opined that gospel musicians are more likely to endure a bad marriage just to continue serving as good examples to their followers.

She made this known in an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show.



Illustrating her point, she told Doctar Cann, “Maybe my wife is giving me a hard time at home. But because I am a gospel musician, I can’t speak out . This is because I am an exemplar to another person in his or her marriage. So if I go through domestic violence, I cannot come out with that because I am supposed to be an example to others.



According to her, these gospel musician may only come out to speak on their ordeal if the situation becomes unbearable.

“They [gospel musicians] endure those pains. So the moment such as person speaks out then it means it has become more than he or she can bear”, she added.



Speaking on why she is not married, the ‘Obi Nyane Me’ hitmaker disclosed, “Marriage is not everyone’s priority. On this earth, it is not everyone that is destined to marry. The women are even more than the men so it should not be by force that I should want to get married at all cost”.



Patience Nyarko is currently promoting her new song dubbed ‘Meye Nyame Dia’.