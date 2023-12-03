Patience Ozokwor explains reasons veteran actors beg when sick

Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has shared reasons why some actors resolve to beg when they fall sick and are helpless.

According to her, many actors make good money when they are vibrant and at work, but their expensive lifestyle, which is expected of them by the public, makes them spend so much to meet their status as superstars.



The actress, who won the AMVCA Merit Award in May, noted that many believe actors are rich because of the kind of clothes they wear on the red carpet, so they don't help them.



The film star also said when they fall sick, they bear the financial burden alone with family and when they have nothing left, they resort to begging on social media. Her explanation comes months after actors were slammed for begging when they were faced with difficulties.



Reactions have trailed what the veteran actress said in the interview. Here are some of the comments below.

@iamericardo: "Also, male Nollywood actors have more financial responsibilities. They have their wives, children, extended family, and even communities to take care of. This usually leaves very little room for savings. They try to be there for everybody which in turn renders them financially incapacitated when these draining diseases come their way. So sad!"



@realannjay: "Everything she said is 100% true." @adikwujohn_: "To be rich is one thing. To be financially free is the goal. Diversification and living life on your own terms are underrated. May God give us the wisdom ."



@kelvin_goodnews_: "That’s why I always do my thing, watin people go talk no concern me, who nak£d no Dey chuck hand for pocket."



@pevsaaku_fashionkilla: "The rule remains the same, for the sake of times like this when you are at your peak as a star/Celebrity and it's your moment raise people up with you, let your team shine through you for when times like this come, there will be people to Catch you when u fall and render a helping hand of loyalty. Cos you can shine forever, so make good use of your moments."