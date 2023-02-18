Patoranking releases new single, video ahead of new album

Patoranking

From recently setting the FIFA World Cup fan fest stage ablaze with his electrifying performance, African superstar, Patoranking continues to break boundaries with his ever-evolving sound and is set to release a new track and video titled ‘Abobi’ on Friday 17 February 2023 via The Orchard.

“Rumuokoro don catch fire,” Patoranking solemnly laments in the opening line of Abobi; a powerful record that sheds light on the aftershocks of police brutality on both himself and the community as Abobi, which is street slang for friend in Port Harcourt.



He croons it back to Lagos with “Ikorodu don catch fire”, as a point of contact to the further social disruptions in the land that has cost innocent lives. The song is very personal as Abobi can be any of us.



Abobi which is written by Patoranking and produced by Kel P is the second single of his upcoming album, an ode to the city of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, though generally impacting the country. It serves as an open range that pleads for urgency as its impact will be continued to be felt by many for generations to come. Listen, Enjoy, and Share.

Listen here: https://orcd.co/abobi



Watch here: https://youtu.be/wavNcNAIGLM