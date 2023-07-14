Patrick Moore hosts Nacee, Cwesi Oteng on Grace Time Show

The maiden edition of the Gace Time Show will feature Nacee and Cwesi Oteng as guests

Patrick Chordson Moore hosts ace gospel artistes Cwesi Oteng and Nacee on the 'Grace Time Show' this Sunday, July 16, 2023 on Original FM 91.9 at 7pm GMT.

'Grace Time with Patrick Moore' is an inspirational Talk Show which dissects matters bothering on contemporary Christian faith and how to live right with mankind and divinity.



The maiden edition of this uplifting Talk Show will feature Nacee and Cwesi Oteng who are both unique in their presentation of gospel music.



Cwesi Oteng has released several hit songs, including "God Dey Bless Me," "I Win," and "Okurayen, " to mention a few.



Nacee, a veteran sound engineer, song writer and musician also brings to the conversation day to day challenges creatives face in their closets while trying to satisfy their fans in the industry.



Patrick Moore, Nacee and Cwesi Oteng are passionate about using music to spread the gospel, and they will share their stories and insights with the audience.

The host Patrick Chordson Moore, is a producer, organist and an artiste.



The incredibly skillfull organist and producer is popular in the gospel music fraternity and has worked with the likes of Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Akesse Brempong among others.



Patrick Moore is known for his warm personality and his deep knowledge of gospel music.



Patrick and Cwesi Oteng also share an incredible history from the past.



They will share their stories and perspectives about music, faith, and their lives with audiences.

The maiden edition of the 'Grace Time' show with Cwesi Oteng is sure to be a lively and inspiring one.



Tune in to 'Grace Time' with Patrick Moore on Sunday, July 16th July, 2023 on Original FM 91.9 at 7pm GMT to listen to this novel interaction between three lyrical powerhouse and be blessed.



Get interactive with them via 'Grace Time with Patrick Moore' on all social media platforms!