Paul Okoye reveals Nigeria's biggest problem

Paul Okoye Singer, Paul Okoye

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Paul Okoye of the P-Square duo has lamented the high incompetence of security agencies in the country.

According to him, security personnel, like the police are one of Nigeria's many problems as they do not work effectively.

Reacting to how the elections have been conducted so far, Paul took to Twitter on March 18, 2023, and wrote, "Until we realize our major problem in Nigeria is the security agencies … someone is threatening some certain tribes in Lagos, and the police came out to say he was just joking."

He added: "Now look at what is happening in Lagos today!! Oga Police was he really joking? Sha*eless people."

Source: mynigeria.com
