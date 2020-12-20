Pay more attention to Tulenkey – Ayisha Modi to Ghanaians

Ghanaian artist, Tulenkey

A die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has called on Ghanaians to pay more attention to Tulenkey.

The Ghanaian music enthusiast believes the young musician is doing his best and need to be supported.



She made this statement after ZionFelix posted a video of Tulenkey at Nautyca’s Habour City Concert which took place at Tema Community 2 on Instagram.



“Ghanaians need to pay more attention to this guy @chief.tulenkey,” Ayisha Modi wrote.



Tulenkey, known in private life as Chief Osei Bonsu, is one of the young Ghanaian musicians who are putting more efforts to push their crafts.

A call for citizens to support forceful musicians like Tulenkey is a good call.



See Ayisha Modi’s comment below;



