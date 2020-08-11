Entertainment

Pay tithe or else you're robbing God - KSM blasts pastors

Kwaku Sintim-Misa

Ghanaian entertainer, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly called KSM says he doesn't believe not paying tithe will have any dire consequences for a Christian.

According to him, Pastors are using the tithe doctrine to enslave and exploit Christians. Paying tithe has become one of the principal doctrines given by Pastors to their congregants and Christians at large.



Pastors usually quote Malachi 3 verses 8 which says; ''Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings'' to justify why Christians should give to the church.



Therefore, any Christian or churchgoer who refuses to pay tithe is seen as robbing God and so will forfeit his or her blessings.



Some Pastors even attribute the woes of a lover of God to his or her reluctance to pay tithe. But to KSM, it is an absolute lie that if one does not pay tithe, he or she is robbing God.

According to him, it is these scriptures that Pastors have adopted to terrorize Christians.



'What even disturbed me the most was when sometime ago, a woman came for me to lend her money because her name has been posted in her church auditorium that she owes tithe. Can you owe God? Who the hell are you to think you're so important to owe God? Who are you? What does God need from you?'' he asked.



KSM disclosed he has stopped going to church due to these doctrines and others that somehow turn Christians into robots for their church leaders.



''I don't pay tithe not because I'm against it but because I have a different understanding of what giving is. The Lord Jesus himself says give out of your love; a cheerful giver, not a giver who is expecting something. If what you're expecting is what makes you cheerful, then I'm sorry for you. For me, my understanding of cheerful is someone who gives out of happiness'', he told Nkonkonsa.com.

