Pay us fully well to avoid delay of your songs - Producer urges artistes

Daniel Oti Sarpong

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, Daniel Oti Sarpong, best known as 'OTI' has urged upcoming music artistes to be well prepared before making plans to visit the studios to record their songs.

According to him, some of these artistes most especially the upcoming artistes don't prepare financially before they go to the studio to record.



"They go to the studios to record and leave debts for the producers and other musicians who spend restless times in their music recordings."



He made this assertion based on the fact that, some artistes complain of delay of their music or album recordings, putting blames on the sound producers, stating also that it affects their time of releasing particular tracks on time.



The Kumasi based sound engineer believes that if an artiste is able to fully pay their music producers well, there wouldn't be a delay in the production.

Oti is reckoned as one of the top-notch producers who also does the mixing and the mastering of various artistes both in Ghana and the diaspora.



"The money paid is meant to also settle musicians and instrumentalists who also help in the music projects of these artistes. Some of these musicians or producers are full time workers and they rely on these payments to cater themselves and family", he opined.



"They should pay early and expect the best", he added.



Not long ago, he produced "I Win", a new gospel banger by gospel musician, Quame Gyedu, which was released recently on YouTube.

