'Paying bride price in a groom's house?' - Netizens react to Davido and Chioma's alleged marriage

Davido And Chioma Ll Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Scores of netizens have reacted to viral reports that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma, have tied the knot.

According to reports that flooded the internet on Sunday, November 13, 2022, the couple held their traditional wedding in a private ceremony at Davido’s parent's residence in Lagos.

Sources say that the ceremony was attended by close friends and family of both the bride and groom with no cameras allowed at the venue.

This comes after a popular Nigerian blog, Gistlover reported that Chioma’s bride price had been paid in full.

It also reported that their court wedding is scheduled for next week.

But in a number of social media reactions gathered beneath the blog's post, some individuals have wondered why Chioma's bride price wasn't paid in her father's house.

To them, Igbo customs inhibit a man to marry a woman in his family house.

Background

It was reported that following the death of Davido and Chioma's son, the latter lamented bitterly to the former that the only thing that binds them together is no more.

Per reports, Davido sped up arrangements for their traditional marriage, which was held at the musician's residence where they had been confined since they lost their son.

Read the reactions below:









Source: mynigeria.com
