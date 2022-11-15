'Paying bride price in a groom's house?' - Netizens react to Davido and Chioma's alleged marriage

Scores of netizens have reacted to viral reports that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma, have tied the knot.
According to reports that flooded the internet on Sunday, November 13, 2022, the couple held their traditional wedding in a private ceremony at Davido’s parent's residence in Lagos.
Sources say that the ceremony was attended by close friends and family of both the bride and groom with no cameras allowed at the venue.
This comes after a popular Nigerian blog, Gistlover reported that Chioma’s bride price had been paid in full.
It also reported that their court wedding is scheduled for next week.
But in a number of social media reactions gathered beneath the blog's post, some individuals have wondered why Chioma's bride price wasn't paid in her father's house.
To them, Igbo customs inhibit a man to marry a woman in his family house.
Background
It was reported that following the death of Davido and Chioma's son, the latter lamented bitterly to the former that the only thing that binds them together is no more.
Per reports, Davido sped up arrangements for their traditional marriage, which was held at the musician's residence where they had been confined since they lost their son.
Read the reactions below:
Davido and chioma are officially married and they did a low key traditional wedding on the 6th of this month..????? pic.twitter.com/CbOrQxO40O— ???????????????????????? ☯︎ (@Abdulltwits) November 13, 2022
dem pay bride price for groom house?— Benjamin-Cater (@cater_ben) November 13, 2022
ah!!!..... people make una try get money for dis life ooo
Bride price for groom house? I don't understand ????— kels (@kayceee_u) November 13, 2022
That thing no deh possible ND ih no deh possible for Igbo culture— Augustine (@UstineofAnambra) November 13, 2022
But if IH happen na calamity Sha
But me I no believe that story sha
The news no clear, you can’t pay bride price in grooms house. Never an igbo culture ????????— Stephen Peter Obi ???????????????????????? (@stephen_ogugua) November 13, 2022
This news doesn't hold water, someone loses a son. Then 6days later,they go for a traditional wedding. Bros,think am again now— Sirkay (@Emmasification) November 13, 2022