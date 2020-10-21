Paying teacher trainees allowances helpful and necessary – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey, award-winning Ghanaian female actress

The payment of allowance to teacher trainees has become a pivotal issue in the lead up to the December 7 polls and Emelia Brobbey has shared her experience with regards to when she was receiving allowance as a teacher trainee.

The popular actress has revealed to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the allowance she received as a teacher trainee was so helpful and timely intervention.



She recounted “The allowance I received at the Kibi Training College was so helpful and when it comes I would go to the Kibi town to go and do the washing of my hair after that I will use some of the money to do my hairstyle.



“I used some of the allowances to buy some items that will help me survive on campus so I was really happy and the allowance was really helpful.”

Emelia Brobbey who was trained as a teacher at the Kibi Presbyterian Training College now College of Education said she used her ‘back pay’ to build a room in her hometown.



She added: “The allowance I was receiving helped me a lot and when I was posted to go and teach my salary kept long before coming.



“So finally when I got paid I got my back pay so I went to my hometown in Akyem Swedru to build some small room there,” she told Amansan Krakye on Kastle Entertainment Show.