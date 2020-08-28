Entertainment

Peace FM poached me for ¢30m in 1999 – Fiifi Banson

Fiifi Banson

Ace media personality Fiifi Banson has revealed that he received a whopping amount of 30 million cedis (the old currency) as poaching fee when he joined Accra-based Peace FM in 1999, which is equivalent to GH¢3,000 today.

Mr Banson disclosed that the amount he received was lucrative enough to build a four-bedroom house then.



“The money from Peace FM was good", he said.



"I remember that at that time, that was in 1999...they gave me 30 million cedis, now GHS3,000".



“That 30 million built a four-bedroom house. In fact, 23 to 24 million cedis built a four-bedroom house, so, that should tell you what 30 million was at that time,” he told Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s ‘Nkran Kwanso’ show on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

Mr Banson also indicated that he was the first to be poached when Peace FM was established.



He hosted the station’s drivetime show, ‘Ekwanso Brebre’ for 15 years.



Mr Banson started his career with Radio Gold before moving to Peace FM and finally to EIB network where he worked for three years.



He is known for his vast knowledge in sports and music as well as his sense of humour and dexterity on radio.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.