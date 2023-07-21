0
Menu
Entertainment

'Pearls, diamonds, none shines like you' - Davido's romantic post about Chioma in 2015

Davido Newest.png Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

A 2015 post of Afrobeats singer Davido complimenting Chioma Rowlands, who was his then-girlfriend has surfaced on social media.

The singer praised Chioma for her distinct personality and emphasized how grateful he was to have her in the Facebook post.

Davido, sharing a photo of Chioma, stated that despite being able to find diamonds and pear-shaped rocks throughout his exploration of nature, he couldn't find anything that shone as brightly as his lover.

The superstar asserted that Chioma sparkles more brilliantly than any shiny object he has ever encountered.

He wrote: "On my journey searching through this land I've dug diamonds and I've swam for pearls but nothing shines like you girl."

Davido and Chioma got married in a private ceremony after the passing of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who drowned in a pool at the family's Banana Island home a few days after his third birthday.

Speaking on why he and Chioma decided to get married during their difficult time, Davido said they did it to support one another as a family.

Davido feels that he and Chioma will have their ideal wedding a few years from now, even if he and his wife didn't have the best wedding because it was private and only a few relatives were present.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Ablakwa's wife led legal team that defeated Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi
Stop playing to the gallery - Godfred Dame hits Tsikata over 'disclosures'
NIB grills Bugri Naabu, COP Mensah, two others over alleged audio - Report
US$1m, €300k stolen from Cecilia Dapaah’s home at Abelemkpe - Court told
‘Who is IGP for me to be his boy? Don't get me angry’ - Bugri Naabu booms
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility