Peer pressure is my inspiration sometimes – Knii Lante

Ghanaian musician, Nii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, contributor

Nii Lante Blankson, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Knii Lante in an interview with JKD on the X'Zoned show stated peer pressure as one of his biggest inspirations.

“Peer pressure is one of the things that influence me a lot. I listen and observe music released by others in the industry and outside of Ghana to get inspiration and challenge myself to create songs," the 'Baby Take Good Care' hitmaker said.



Knii Lante also mentioned feedback from his fans and general music lovers as part of things he draws inspiration from.

The multiple award-winning musician is out with a new song titled Gong-Gong. It features Coded of 4x4.



