‘People appreciate the way I dress and look all the time’ – Ceccy Twum

Gospel singer, Ceccy Twum

Source: Doreen Avio

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum says her fashion is appreciated by many.

According to the musician, whenever she is going out, people want to find what she is wearing.



Speaking with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM she revealed this gives her joy and that people don’t need expensive attire to look good.



“People do appreciate how I dress and look all time and that gives me joy all time. Every time I’m going somewhere, people just want to come and see what I’m wearing.



She added, “You don’t need to buy anything expensive, it’s the way you wear it that makes it look good.”

“You have to look appealing to people. We say we are children of God, our father is a King. You don’t tell me a daughter of the king should look, anyone. I am a princess. So far as we are preaching the gospel, we have to preach the good side of God.”



Ceccy Twum, when asked by Doreen if she charges her husband who is the pastor money before she performs in the church, she said no.



“No, he doesn’t. That’s my support to the church. I know how I will get the money.”