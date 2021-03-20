People are afraid to go on tours - Tour Manager

Tourist have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic

Sales and Customer Service Manager for Sunseekers Tour, Edem Abudey has stated that tourism enthusiasts are now super anxious to go on tour.

He indicated that out of the fear of contracting the Covid-19 pandemic, persons who love to go on tour have cancelled all bookings.



According to him, most of their customers who are foreigners are scared to visit the country because they do not want to contract the virus. And this has really affected their productivity as an agency.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra he said, “A lot of tours were cancelled since the pandemic took over and it has been a very big challenge that we’ve been battling with till now”.

Talking about how management has still been able to pay their workers even with the pandemic still around, he said, “It hasn’t been easy so most companies had to lay off their workers. But as an agency, we manage to provide our staff with some allowances to keep the company afloat”.



He furthered that they are yet to get any business in 2021. This has led to out in place initiatives, targeting the local market.



Edem believes that this moment is just a phase that will eventually pass. He is hopeful business will pick up soon.