People are leaving the country because things have gotten worse - Akosua Hanson

Media Personality, Akosua Hanson

Media personality and radio show host, Akosua Hanson, has expressed deep concern over the mass emigration of professionals and artists from the country.

She lamented that many individuals, are leaving due to the deteriorating state of affairs in the country.



“Lot of people leave the country because things have been run down to the ground. And obviously it's sad that we are losing our professionals. It's sad that we are losing people who can be society builders, community builders when they go,” she lamented.



She emphasized that this trend should serve as a warning sign to the government, highlighting the importance of creating an environment where citizens can travel abroad for various purposes and return home.



“And this should be a flag. This should be a huge red flag to the government. Because people should be able to travel and go and come back,” she warned.



Akosua Hanson also pointed out the lack of support from the government for artists and professionals.

While some countries have established arts funds to provide funding and opportunities for their citizens to collaborate with other nations, she noted the absence of such initiatives in their own country.



“Every time I'm trying to apply for certain things, certain governments have created arts funds for their citizens to get funding to come to Ghana and stuff. Me, my government has nothing like that,” she recounted.



She further expressed their desire for individuals to travel not out of necessity to escape dire situations but rather as part of a broader nation-building effort.



“So I wish that people can travel. But it's not because we are escaping this very dangerous situation. It's because we are traveling, because we want to build, we want to see it's part of nation building,” she added.



