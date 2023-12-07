People are more interested in doggy style than being on a mission for the nation - Blakk Rasta laments

Reggae Musician cum/ Radio broadcaster, Blakk Rasta

Popular Reggae/Dancehall musician cum radio broadcaster Abubakar Ahmed, professionally known as Blakk Rasta, has lamented what he labels as society’s obsession with “doggy style” sex position over the missionary style.

He said this while on his Urban Blend show on Accra-based 3FM while speaking on the case of a high court judge who was dismissed over sexual misconduct.



Blakk Rasta alleged that this interest in doggy style over missionary style has led to people not having any common sense to be on a mission for the country.



“It looks like nobody cares. A judge decides to adopt a doggy style because these days they are all running away from the missionary style. They want the doggy style. I don't know what is in a doggy style. But they like it more than the missionary style.



“And for that matter, they have become dogs. So they have no mission anymore. They are on a mission of dogs. They have no common sense of being on a mission for the nation, he said.



According to Blakk Rasta, the judge’s interest in doggy style is responsible for his behaviour and of him rather than dispensing “injustice” rather than justice in his duties.



“How? You were trained to offer justice. You swore that you would hold on to the tenants of justice. And for one doggy style, your mind is totally devastated. And all you do is inflict injustice on the people,” he said.

Background



Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo dismissed Jasikan Circuit Court Judge, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, following findings of serious misconduct. The decision, based on a disciplinary committee report, stemmed from allegations including abuse of power, sexual exploitation, and malicious prosecution.



The committee's investigation revealed an improper relationship between Judge Asiedu and a petitioner with a pending divorce case before him. Additionally, accusations of abuse of power and unjustified prosecution were substantiated. The Judicial Council, meeting on October 25, 2023, unanimously agreed that the judge's conduct amounted to misbehavior, leading to his immediate dismissal.



In a letter dated November 13, 2023, the Chief Justice directed Judge Asiedu to hand over all official properties promptly. His removal signifies the judiciary's commitment to maintaining ethical standards and public trust.



