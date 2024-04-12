People came to stay with me and later disrespected me - KOD on nurturing young acts

KOD is a popular media personality

Renowned media personality Kofi Okyere-Darko popularly known as KOD, has shared his thoughts on the risks of mentoring young Ghanaian artistes.

According to him, while it can be rewarding, negative influences within the industry can corrupt young talents.



Speaking on the 'Uncut' show with D-Black, when asked whether it's still a good idea to invest time and resources in nurturing Ghanaian artistes, KOD talked about his personal experience, where he welcomed up-and-coming talents into his home and mentored them like a big brother.



“I have had people come and live with me in my house, you see how dedicated they were in service of you as a big brother, then all of a sudden they no longer respect you,” he said.



KOD also pointed out that it is not just the fans who influence these artistes. He said that sometimes friends can lead them astray.



“And there are certain elements within the system that would also corrupt them, not even the fans, some of our friends,” he said.

KOD, however, remained hopeful about the future of Ghanaian music and believed that, despite the risks, supporting Ghanaian talents is important.



ID/BB



