People can't repent from being gay, it's who they are - Pappy Kojo

Rapper, Pappy Kojo

Popular Ghanaian musician, Pappy Kojo has opened up about his support for LGBT+ rights.

Pappy Kojo, who appeared on the recent episode of the "If More, Let's Divide" podcast shared that his views on many things, including homosexuality, have evolved with time and experience.



According to him, he quit being a Christian when he travelled to Italy and encountered gay people.



“When I was in Italy, one of the guys that I used to work with was gay. And growing up as a Christian, you're not supposed to like gay people. And these people are just like humans, just like me. They're just who they are and it just didn't make sense to me.”



He insisted that Christianity was against gay people, not just the act.



“The word of God says that in the Old Testament… 'stone gay people’. That's God's word,” he said.

He defended the concept of homosexuality, saying, “You can't repent from being gay, like telling a heterosexual to repent from being heterosexual. It's just who they are.”



Pappy Kojo's comments come at a pivotal time as Ghana's parliament recently passed the Anti-LGBT+ Bill which aims to prosecute individuals participating in or promoting homosexuality.



Perpetrators could face up to 5 years in prison if found guilty.



Human rights bodies and other international bodies, however, have labelled the bill as 'barbaric' and an 'affront to human rights'.



The bill still awaits assent by the president.

