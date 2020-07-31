Entertainment

People claiming my career has dipped are not my target audience - Bisa Kdei

Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei

Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei has said that people who claim his career in music is dying are certainly not his target audience.

According to him, he is aware of people he targets when releasing his songs and those individuals are aware that he is still vibrant in the music circles.



Bisa Kdei said this when he spoke on Akoma FM in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi.

He said “clearly, people who say my time is past are people I don’t target when I release my songs. I know my target audience so I feed them with my songs. Bisa Kdei is never out of the game”.



“Even during that period, people said my music career is dead so you know, I’m not really bothered by some of these things. Like I said, I know my target audience and they are the ones I will continue to feed with my music.”Bisa Kdei concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.