People come to church and watch pornography on their phones! - Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has raised alarm over the widespread use of phones in churches, pointing out a worrying trend of congregants watching pornography during church services.

Kumchacha expressed his displeasure during a recent appearance on Accra-based OKAY FM, where he complained about the lack of physical Bibles among churchgoers as Christians, in his view now prefer to use their smartphones.



"Now people don’t come to church with Bibles. All they come along with is their phones. You’ll be shocked to note that while you ask for quotations, people will be watching pornography on their phones," Kumchacha said during the broadcast.



He stressed the need for alertness and wisdom among worshippers, warning against the temptation to engage in activities that violate the sanctity of the church environment.

While acknowledging the developments of the modern world, he stressed the importance of maintaining moral standards and protecting the sacredness of religious gatherings.



ID/EK



