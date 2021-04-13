People felt after my hit song ‘forever’ I’m not going to drop any song – Gyakie

Young Ghanaian singer, Gyakie known in private life as Jacqueline Acheampong has been making giant strides in her relatively short music career.

In another impressive feat, Gyakie who happens to be the daughter of Highlife legend Nana Acheampong has been featured on one of American magazine Billboard’s charts.



Gyakie appeared on Billboard’s Top Thriller Global Chart with the remix of forever which features Nigerian artiste Omah Lay and placed third behind Cardi B’s Up and KaMillions Twerk4Me.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie said that after her hit song was released in August 2020 some people feel that she’s not going to drop any song again but there are more good songs coming soon.



Gyakie said “Right now I have been in the studio and I have recorded a lot of good songs but the time to release the songs is what we’re working towards it so my fans should wait for it.

“It’s like people feel that after forever I’m actually not going to drop any song because it’s been long since I dropped forever in August, 2020,” she disclosed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“So right now I’m working on my new music so very soon Gyakie will definitely drop a new song,” she told the host.



