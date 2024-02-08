People hated me for my ‘bold’ dressing - Mzbel

Mzbel faced a lot of critique over her fashion choices

Ghanaian female musician, Belinda Ekua Amoah, aka Mzbel, has disclosed how she was ostracised and sabotaged in the music industry due to her style of dressing.

She made this revelation on Accra-based Kingdom FM on February 8, where she said that people were intimidated by her style of dressing, which she described as ‘bold’.



The ‘16 years’ hitmaker, known for her choice of skimpy clothing, said that she wasn't bothered by criticism levelled against her as she was just having fun.



“Back in the day, people didn’t understand that a young woman would be bold and free. They didn’t understand why I would be dressing in a certain way. They wanted to be in control of everything. Meanwhile, I was just having fun doing my own thing.



“Whenever I was booked for a show, the venue was always packed. It was show business and we liked to show stuff. But they were not used to that; they felt that it was contrary to culture and tradition. But I never gave up.



Mzbel said her actions paved the way for younger female artists to be more assertive with their choice of outfits.

“That is why the young girls who are coming up are even doing worse things, which I would have never tried. “Look at Ayra Starr right now and see how she dresses. That was me, then.



“And now people are understanding. If they were sincere, they would acknowledge that I am a pacesetter; I was the one who encouraged the young girls to be bold and free,” she said.



Mzbel further asserted that she wouldn’t change her style of fashion and would continue to be bold in how she expresses herself.



“I won't change my style, I will still dress how I want,” she said.



