‘People have asked me to cease fire’ - Sally Mann on fracas with McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown captured beside Sally Mann

Controversial entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has claimed that many individuals have asked that she puts an end to her ongoing feud with Nana Ama McBrown.

In an interview with TV XYZ, Sally Mann cited the likes of veteran music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as ‘Freddyma’, Doreen Avio, Sally Amoakoa, and others as part of the persons who have encouraged her to cease fire.



“Those who have called me to cease fire are too many, but I won't mention names, but Uncle Freddyma is the first person I will mention, and my very good friend Sally Amoakoa Mensa (Akua of Ghana’s Most Beautiful), that's her real name. Doreen Avio, Deborah from Multimedia Sales,” she said.



The appeal for reconciliation comes in the wake of Sally’s constant attacks on Nana Ama McBrown; labeling her as a hypocrite, a drug dealer and criticizing her choice to conceive through IVF (in vitro fertilization).



In one of the viral videos highlighting Sally Mann’s attacks at McBrown, she said, "I believe that many of the things she does are hypocritical. Most of the time, when I talk about certain individuals, they choose to remain silent and act cool when they see me, and that's hypocritical.

“Nana Ama is one of those people. I encountered her after my previous comments, and she stated that she had no issues with me. I told her that is exactly what bothers me about her. She should have an opinion about whatever I said."



McBrown, however, is yet to directly tackle the issue.





ADA/EB