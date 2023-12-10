People have been reaching out to me to participate in a threesome - Harold Amenyah

Actor, Harold Amenyah

Ghanaian actor, Harold Amenyah, has finally opened up about comments he made earlier in the year about him being open to having a threesome with his wife and another woman.

It will be recalled that the actor, who got married in April 2023, sparked controversy in July after he said that he is open to having a threesome with his wife and another person.



He said this on a TV show, where he indicated that he and his wife would audition the third person.



Amenyah stressed that he had wanted to try a threesome on his 30th birthday, but met his wife instead.



He added that while his wife is from a traditional background, he is still open to the idea.



This led to a backlash from many on and off social media, with many accusing him of being insensitive to his wife.

Finally reacting to the controversy on the December 9 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV, Harold insisted that his comments were taken out of context and that he had made that statement as a joke.



He further revealed that he had been contacted by many people, including ladies, who expressed interest in a threesome with him and his wife.



He pointed out what he termed as the hypocrisy of Ghanaians and stated that he was shocked by the development.



“It was taken out of context; it wasn’t something that I was pushing for to happen. I was asked the question, “What haven’t I done before?" and I mentioned, “I haven’t done that before." If you watched the full interview, it started somewhere.



“You know that we live in a very hypocritical society. People were reaching out in my DMs and in town to engage in a threesome with me and my wife. People were asking me what the requirements were and all that.

Can you imagine? Something that I wasn’t serious about? I didn’t expect Ghanaians to take it seriously. I was even shocked,” he expressed>



He revealed that his wife was aware of the development and had even watched the show live adding that she was also surprised when the comments went viral because she was aware of the full context behind what he said.



“Which person would get married and, in a couple of months, want to engage in a threesome? My wife watched the show. We didn't expect that it would be taken out of proportion so we were both surprised when it started trending days later,” he said.



Check the video below





People are reaching out to me after my threesome comment - @haroldamenyah #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/Drqsonjerk — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 10, 2023

ID/MA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.