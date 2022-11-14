‘People make mistakes but God forgives’ – Shatta Wale defends Mona

Mona Montrage popularly known as 'Mona4Reall or Hajia4real'

Shatta Wale has shared a post on social media praying for Mona4Real after it was reported that the female Ghanaian musician had been arrested in the USA.

Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall was reportedly arrested on November 11, 2022, in connection with a US$8million alleged fraud.



It has been alleged that Mona had been on ‘red list’ in the USA for a while now and her arrest was a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries (US and UK).



The reports, although unconfirmed, have sparked uproar on social media with netizens eager to ascertain the fact of the issue.



People have been desperately searching for answers and yet friends, family and colleagues of Mona4Real have remained tightlipped.



However, Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, a close friend of Mona, has taken to social media to share a post, which according to a section of the public, is a confirmation of her arrest.



In what seemed like a commiseration post, Shatta took to social media and wrote;

“I am not shy calling you, my mom. I am not ashamed even if they call you names. But I know people make mistakes and God forgives them. The God I worship never disappoints.



"Just be calm and this shall pass …Keep that bright smile cuz I can see a light at the end of the tunnel #STAYSTRONGMONA. Hajia4reall. I am here praying for you.”



Shatta’s post has since received backlash from a section of the public. To them, Shatta should desist from holding briefs for the socialite and parading her as the victim.



