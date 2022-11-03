2
Menu
Entertainment

‘People must get what they deserve’ - Shatta Wale on implicating Bullgod

Video Archive
Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has disclosed one of the reasons for which he stormed social media with a heap of allegations against his former manager, Bullgod.

On Thursday, November 2, 2022, social media went wild, following some allegations Shatta leveled against Bullgod, particularly, the one regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of one Fenick.

Due to Bullgod's history as regards the murder of Fennec Okyere, some social media users concluded that Shatta Wale's 'Fenick' was actually Fennec Okyere who before his demise was the manager of rapper Kwaw Kese.

This allegation has since sparked some level of interest among netizens, as well as the Ghana Police Service who have commenced investigations into it.

Although Shatta has received tons of backlash for escalating his fight with Bullgod with such an allegation, the Dancehall musician insists that justice must be served.

According to him, people like his former manager are fond of escaping their many crimes adding that it is time to face the law.

He made these statements while calling on Kwaw Kese to seek justice for the death of his former manager, Fennec Okyere.

“People dey f**k up for this country and they have to get what they deserve. Kwaw Kese wake up and fight for your right. You be my school poppy for school. You be my senior for school. People dey f**k up for this country and they have to get what they deserve,” the SM boss asserted in a Facebook live video.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Bullgod was discharged by the court in relation to the Fennec Okyere murder case.

Watch the video below:

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
Related Articles: