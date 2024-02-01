People nowadays are more afraid of pregnancy than contracting STDs - Health expert laments

Dr Omaima Arab is a medical doctor with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital

A medical doctor with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Omaima Arab is lamenting the phenomenon of people being more concerned with avoiding pregnancy than avoiding sexually transmitted diseases.

According to her, condoms are the best option to prevent both unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), especially HIV.



She urged people to use condoms if they are not in a committed or married relationship



"Well, the only advice I can give is sometimes a moment of pleasure can cost you a lifetime of pain. As long as you're not married to the person or you guys are not exclusive when it comes to having sex, the best option is using a condom because it not only protects you against conceiving but also against sexually transmitted infections, which is the major concern of the day," she stated.



Dr Omaima Arab made these remarks in an interview with 3FM Ghana, where she explained that pregnancy is more visible than HIV, which can remain hidden and undetected for a long time.



She said that some people are more afraid of pregnancy than HIV, because pregnancy exposes their sexual activity to the world, while HIV can be kept secret.



“The reason is that the pregnancy usually announces itself that you are actually pregnant. Unlike HIV, no one's going to know you have it unless you tell them. Because if you're on medications for life, you will just be like any other person,” she added.

She said that people living with HIV can look healthy and normal if they take their medications for life, but they still need to disclose their status to their sexual partners.



She said that using condoms can help avoid the risk of transmitting or contracting HIV and other STIs, as well as preventing unwanted pregnancy.



“No one will actually know until you actually decide to open up to someone and inform them that you're actually positive. So yes, they are scared of the pregnancy because it shows the world will know. Unlike HIV,” she said.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.