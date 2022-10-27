People said my ‘Warning’ song saved their lives - Wendy Shay claims

Wendy Shay delves into her song 'Warning'

Rufftown records signee, Wendy Shay, has disclosed how one of her recent vulgar songs titled 'Warning', has helped many individuals.

This particular song by Wendy is riddled with foul words, however, during an interview with Okay FM’s Abeiku Santana, she has disclosed of receiving countless testimonies and compliments after it went viral.



“Some of the comments and compliments that have come out of this song is that have saved their lives,” she established.



She added that while ladies are sending her innumerable messages about how her music saved them, some men have additionally done same.



“All over the world, a lot of people, a lot of women, not just women, some men texted me and told me how much have helped them. These are men who have also been abused by the women they were in relationships with. Just people who are going through stuff in life,” she added.

Touching further on the controversial song which has generated countless conversations on social media since its release, Wendy referenced that it was made from a place of pain.



“As an artiste the only way I can expel my frustration and anger is through music. I believe that for any woman who has gone through an abusive relationship, these are some of the words that will come out of your mouth.” Wendy indicated.







ADA/BOG