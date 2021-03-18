People told me dancing will take me nowhere – Incredible Zigi

Dancer Incredible Zigi

Incredible Zigi, one of Ghana’s internationally recognized dancers and founder of the Afrozig Movement, has recalled some discouraging comments that people always made to him during his early days of dancing and how he still managed to keep up with it.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on e.TV Ghana, he confessed that taking up dancing as a profession in Ghana is a very difficult thing to do and it was no different for him.



Zigi told Foster during the interview that there were a lot of times he got discouraged nevertheless, he would gather up the last bit of faith left to keep taking chances. “I remember those days when I used to dress up and go to the National Theatre.



Anytime someone who knows me personally saw me, they would tell me to quit dancing because it won’t take me anywhere and truly, I couldn’t even mention anyone who had made it through dancing so I wanted to be one of the few people who would really make it and that’s what kept me pushing”, the ‘Pilolo’ dance originator said.

Zigi expressed that to him, it was quite heartbreaking knowing that there was no Ghanaian that he could boldly mention who has made it in life by dancing and that was his motivation. Luckily for him, the social media era evolved fast and things got slightly easier for him as compared to having to dress up to go to theatres and random places to show his talent.



Fast forward, Zigi is now the go-to guy whenever artistes or anyone else needs a dancer for their music videos and other projects. He now travels regularly as a choreographer and dance instructor, teaching dance workshops throughout Ghana, Russia, United Kingdom, Nigeria, among other countries.