'People use my songs on TikTok for morning devotion' – Ras Kuuku challenges Asantewaa

Ghanaian reggae dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku

Reggae musician, Ras Kuuku, has criticized Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa for saying she is a necessary 'spice' in the creative space.

Earlier in an interview with Kwaku Manu, Asantewaa likened herself to salt, adding that she is an essential product in music promotion in the country.



“I’m like salt in music promotion, your songs can’t trend without me”.



However, Ras Kuuku has joined the list of netizens to criticize the Tik Toker's statements.



“Before the emergence of TikTokers, a lot of artistes were making hits upon hits and even now that they are around there are a lot of hits without them,” he fumed.

According to Ras Kuuku, Asantewaa must learn to humble herself.



He continued “Those TikTok influencers bragging must learn to humble themselves because if the musician don’t do the song where do you stand?



“None of my songs have so far been given to any TikToker to hype it but my songs reign on TikTok because people use Me Mpaebo every day to do morning devotion.



“They are not those to determine which songs become hits and so they should humble themselves to feed on the app that has come. They can’t say that they are the people who control Ghana music but maybe they control some section and not we the real people who do sensible songs,” he ended.